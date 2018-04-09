FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 9, 2018 / 11:15 AM / in 18 hours

Hydro denies Brazil alumina plant contaminated local environment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, April 9 (Reuters) - Aluminium producer Norsk Hydro denied on Monday that its Brazilian Alunorte alumina refinery had contaminated local waters, contradicting the findings of a Brazilian public health group.

Citing an internal study and a report commissioned from green consultancy SGW Services, Hydro said no evidence was found of overflow from its bauxite deposits or of any significant or lasting environmental impact.

The company has previously admitted making some unregulated spills of untreated water, which it said was “completely unacceptable”. Hydro reiterated on Monday that it would improve the plant’s water treatment. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg and Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

