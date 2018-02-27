UPDATE 2-Norway's Hydro told to cut output at Brazil alumina plant

* Brazil environment regulator orders 50 pct output cut

* Hydro hopes to comply with regulation, avoid cut

* Output cut could have significant financial impact

* Company has alumina buffer for “a few weeks” (Adds Hydro spokesman, share price, background)

By Joachim Dagenborg

OSLO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Norwegian aluminium maker Norsk Hydro has been told by a Brazilian regulator to cut output from its Alunorte alumina refinery by 50 percent until it complies with an order to safeguard the environment, the company said.

The ruling follows recent claims by Brazilian federal and state prosecutors of a waste spill at one of Alunorte’s bauxite refuse deposits after heavy rain. Hydro reiterated that it found no evidence of any such pollution.

“While it is too early to determine the size and impact of the resolution, it could potentially have significant operational and financial consequences,” Hydro said in a statement.

Alunorte, in the state of Para, is the world’s largest alumina refinery, transforming bauxite to alumina, which is turned into aluminium at giant smelters.

According to Hydro, Para’s Secretariat of Environment and Sustainability (SEMAS) said Alunorte must cut its production due to non-compliance with a resolution to lower water levels enough at a bauxite residue deposit.

SEMAS also said it would order Hydro’s Paragominas bauxite mine to suspend operations at one of two tailing dams at the plant, the company said.

“We have taken considerable measures to meet the deadline at Alunorte, and we will continue with full force to make sure that we comply with expectations and requirements,” Hydro Chief Executive Svein Richard Brandtzaeg said in a statement.

Separately, a company spokesman said Hydro hoped to comply with the regulator’s waste-water requirements later on Tuesday, and thus avoid a shutdown, although it had not yet seen the details of the ruling.

“If the trend continues as it has done for the past 24 hours, we expect to be within the required (water) levels later today,” Hydro spokesman Halvor Molland said.

“We don’t yet know if this will be enough to avoid a production cut, but since the reason for the notice was that we did not meet the requirements yesterday, I don’t think that would be an unreasonable assumption,” he added.

Founded in 1995, Alunorte produces 5.8 million metric tonnes of alumina per year, according to Norsk Hydro’s website.

Hydro needs close to five million tonnes of alumina per year to feed its smelters, which are expected to produce around 2.4 million tonnes of primary metal in 2018, including output from an Icelandic aluminium plant it agreed to buy on Monday. .

Hydro holds an alumina buffer that covers “a few weeks” of production, Molland said, adding that it could also source the material externally if necessary.

On average, 14 percent of Alunorte’s production stays in Brazil and 86 percent is exported to the Middle East, North American and Europe, it said.

Hydro’s shares traded 2.1 percent lower for the day at 1017 GMT, underperforming a flat Norwegian stock market. (Writing by Terje Solsvik; editing by Larry King)