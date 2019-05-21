UPDATE 3-Norsk Hydro to boost alumina output as Brazil lifts restrictions

* Output restricted to 50% since February 2018 spill

* Largest alumina plant in the world

* Nearby mine and smelter will also ramp up production

* Shares open 5.9% higher (Adds shares)

By Terje Solsvik

OSLO, May 21 (Reuters) - Norsk Hydro can resume full output at the world’s largest alumina refinery for the first time in more than a year following a ruling by a Brazilian federal court, the Norwegian aluminium producer announced.

The Alunorte plant, an important supplier to the aluminium industry, has been forced to operate at half capacity since a spill in February 2018 which prompted regulators and courts to restrict output.

Hydro shares opened 5.9% higher on Tuesday, hitting a two-week high of 35.40 Norwegian crowns, and JP Morgan raised its recommendation and price target for the stock.

Resuming high output will bring a significant near-term profit boost, Norsk Hydro CEO Hilde Merete Aasheim said this month.

The refinery transforms bauxite from mines in Brazil into alumina used to make aluminium at smelters owned by Hydro and others around the world.

“Production at Hydro’s Paragominas bauxite mine will be increased in line with the ramp-up speed at Alunorte. A decision to also increase production at Hydro’s part-owned Albras primary aluminium plant is expected shortly,” Hydro said.

The Albras smelter, owned 51 percent by Hydro and 49 percent by Japan’s Nippon Amazon Aluminium, has an annual capacity of 460,000 tonnes of finished metal but has operated at half capacity because of reduced raw material supply.

The federal court’s decision to lift the Alunorte embargo followed a hearing last month.

The plant could reach 75-85% utilisation within two months, with a further increase after that, Hydro said.

The spill last February involved the emission of untreated water during severe rains. Since then Hydro has upgraded Alunorte’s facilities to help to convince authorities to allow it to resume full output.

A technical assessment by a consultancy last month backed the conclusion that the plant was safe, leading Hydro and the prosecutor to propose on April 12 that the court should lift its restrictions.

Alunorte has an annual production capacity of 6.3 million tonnes of aluminium oxide, or alumina, while global output of the white, powdery substance is close to 100 million tonnes a year, Norsk Hydro says on its website.

Hydro still awaits a court ruling on whether it will be allowed to use a new bauxite residue disposal area, known as DRS2.

The company’s existing DRS1 waste facility is filling up and has an estimated lifespan of 8-18 months, though the company is working on plans to extend that, Hydro said last week. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik Editing by David Evans and David Goodman)