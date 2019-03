OSLO, March 19 (Reuters) - Aluminium producer Norsk Hydro has been exposed to a LockerGoga ransomware attack, a spokesman for the Norwegian National Security Authority, in charge of cyber security, told Reuters on Tuesday.

