OSLO, March 19 (Reuters) - Aluminium maker Norsk Hydro has closed down some of its metal extrusion plants due to a cyber attack on its operations, it said on Tuesday.

“Some extrusion plants that are easy to stop and start have chosen to temporarily shut production,” said a Hydro spokesman.

The company’s giant metal smelters have switched to manual operations and continue to produce aluminium, the company said earlier. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)