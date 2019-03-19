Hackers demanded ransom money from Norsk Hydro to stop cyber attack-NRK

OSLO, March 19 (Reuters) - Hackers demanded ransom money from Norsk Hydro to stop an ongoing cyber attack on its IT systems, public broadcaster NRK reported on its website, citing a message sent by the Norwegian National Centre for Cybersecurity.

The Norwegian National Security Authority, of which the Norwegian National Centre for Cybersecurity is a part, was not immediately available for comment.

Norsk Hydro was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche and Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)