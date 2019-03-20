Hydro still working to restore stable operations after cyber attack

OSLO, March 20 (Reuters) - Norsk Hydro, one of the world’s largest aluminium producers, has made progress in stabilising operations following a ransomware cyber attack that began late on Monday, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Hydro’s technical team, with external support, has succeeded in detecting the root cause of the problems and is currently working to validate the plan and process to restart the company’s IT systems in a safe and sound manner,” it said.

“However, it is still not clear how long it might take (to)restore stable IT operations,” it added. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)