OSLO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Norsk Hydro will pay a dividend to shareholders next week, the company said, reinstating a payout for 2019 that had been suspended in April because of uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The board’s decision to distribute dividends for 2019 is based on the improved financial situation and outlook for the company,” Hydro said in a statement. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik Editing by David Goodman )