Hydro suffers power outage at Norwegian aluminium plant

OSLO, April 1 (Reuters) - Norsk Hydro’s aluminium plant at Karmoey in Norway has been hit by a power outage, and electricity has so far only been partly restored, the company said in a statement.

“The cause of the power failure is not clear and will be investigated. All available resources are mobilized to identify the cause and resume production,” Hydro said.

The plant has a capacity of 270,000 tonnes of primary aluminium per year, of which 75,000 tonnes are from the Karmoey technology pilot, which was not affected by the power failure, Hydro added. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik)