UPDATE 1-Hydro's Norwegian aluminium plant faces months of reduced output

OSLO, April 2 (Reuters) - Norsk Hydro said on Tuesday that it could take months to return its Karmoey aluminium plant in western Norway to full capacity after a power outage that cut production by about 10 percent.

Hydro on Monday switched off 45 of the 288 aluminium cells at the plant’s main production line, corresponding to about 27,000 tonnes of annual capacity, to help to stabilise operation of the remaining units.

“To restart the cells that were taken out of production we must first clean them out and provide a new lining before we can start over,” said Hydro spokesman Oeyvind Breivik.

“We’re talking months rather than weeks before all are back in operation, although it’s too early to be more precise.”

The plant was still working on Tuesday to stabilise the production line’s remaining output after the outage, Breivik added.

A separate production line, known as the Karmoey technology pilot, has annual capacity of 75,000 tonnes and was not affected by the power failure, Hydro added.