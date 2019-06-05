Basic Materials
June 5, 2019 / 5:10 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Norsk Hydro Q1 core profit plunges after cyber attack

1 Min Read

OSLO, June 5 (Reuters) - Aluminium-maker Norsk Hydro , the victim of a cyber attack in March that paralysed its IT systems, posted an 82% drop in first-quarter core profits on Wednesday and said global market uncertainty could impact its markets.

The Norwegian company’s underlying operating result fell to 559 million Norwegian crowns ($64.3 million) from 3.15 billion crowns a year ago, while analysts in a Reuters poll on average had expected a profit of 123 million crowns. ($1 = 8.6894 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

