Norsk Hydro Q1 tops forecast amid rising aluminium demand

OSLO, April 27 (Reuters) - Norwegian aluminium maker Norsk Hydro posted first-quarter core earnings that were above expectations on Tuesday, boosted by rising demand and higher prices for its metal as the global economy recovers from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for January-March rose 37% year-on-year to 5.18 billion Norwegian crowns ($624.2 million), beating the 4.81 billion crowns average expectation in a poll of analysts. ($1 = 8.2981 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Kim Coghill)