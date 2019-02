OSLO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Norwegian aluminium producer Norsk Hydro reported on Thursday much lower-than-expected fourth-quarter operating profits and full-year dividend amid continuing output restrictions in Brazil.

Hydro’s underlying operating profit for the quarter fell by 85 percent year-on-year to 534 million Norwegian crowns ($62.48 million), while analysts in a Reuters poll on average had expected a profit of 1.45 billion crowns. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)