UPDATE 2-Norsk Hydro Q1 tops forecast as aluminium demand grows

* Global economic growth drives metal demand

* Jan-March EBITDA NOK 5.18 bln vs forecast NOK 4.81 bln

* No longer expects oversupply of aluminium in 2021

* Hydro’s shares are up 40% year-to-date (Adds market outlook, background)

OSLO, April 27 (Reuters) - Norwegian aluminium maker Norsk Hydro posted first-quarter core earnings that were above expectations on Tuesday, boosted by rising demand and higher metal prices as the world economy bounces back from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Strong global economic recovery boosted demand for renewable energy, aluminium and aluminium products,” Hydro said.

The lightweight metal used in products from cars to food packaging is now expected to see a rough balance of supply and demand globally in 2021, compared to earlier forecasts of close to 2 million tonnes oversupply, the company said.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for January-March rose 37% year-on-year to 5.18 billion Norwegian crowns ($624.2 million), beating the 4.81 billion crowns average expectation in a poll of analysts.

“I am pleased to see earnings and returns picking up across most of our operations on higher margins and volumes, but also on continued low costs,” Chief Executive Hilde Merete Aasheim said in a statement.

The price of aluminium has risen some 60% from the four-year lows hit 12 months ago and now trades at around $2,400 a tonne, aided by the global upturn as well as a clampdown on pollution from factories in top producer China.

Hydro continues to cut costs under Aasheim’s supervision and last month announced the 1.38 billion euros ($1.67 billion) divestment of its so-called Rolling division, an underperforming unit which turns aluminium slabs into metal sheets.

At the same time, the company plans to invest in so-called energy transition projects, including the production of batteries and hydrogen as well as solar and wind power.

Hydro’s share price has risen 40% year-to-date, with trade on the Oslo Bourse set to resume at 0700 GMT. ($1 = 0.8282 euros) ($1 = 8.2981 Norwegian crowns) (Editing by Kim Coghill)