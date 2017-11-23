UPDATE 1-Norway's Aker to bid for debt-laden Norske Skog's paper mills

* Aker and Oceanwood team up to restructure paper maker

* Deal would diversify Aker’s investment portfolio

* Aker in no hurry to sell more oil-related assets (Recasts with announcement about Norske Skog)

By Nerijus Adomaitis and Terje Solsvik

OSLO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Aker, the investment vehicle of Norwegian billionaire Kjell Inge Roekke, is interested in buying a unit of Norske Skog, a paper-maker that has been working for months to avoid bankruptcy, Aker said on Thursday.

Aker will form a joint venture with London and Malta-based investment fund Oceanwood Capital Management, a Norske Skog creditor, to bid for the unit of Norske Skog that owns the paper mills - Norske Skog’s core assets.

It is a departure for a group that is mostly focused on the oil and gas sector. Aker is the largest shareholder in oil firm Aker BP, oil services firms Aker Solutions and Akastor as well as platform builder Kvaerner.

“It would be a new industrial portfolio, and diversification of our portfolio,” Aker Chief Executive Oeyvind Eriksen told reporters and analysts at a presentation of its third-quarter earnings.

While the global demand for newsprint, Norske Skog’s key product, continues to decline as readers migrate to online news sources, the company’s primary problem is the size of its debt after multiple acquisitions, Aker said.

“Even in a declining market there will be demand for Norske Skog’s products and the winner in that market is the most efficient producer. So that’s what it’s all about,” Eriksen said.

Under the agreement, Aker and Oceanwood plan to be 50/50 owners.

Norske Skog shares jumped 17 percent at the opening of the Oslo bourse on the news but later reversed gains and were trading down 17 percent at 0.55 crowns at 1015 GMT.

The board of Norske Skog has for months been trying to avoid bankruptcy and has pushed back multiple times deadlines to conclude negotiations with creditors.

It was not possible to reach the chairman of Norske Skog, Christen Sveaas, for comment.

Earlier, Aker said it was not in a hurry to sell more assets in the oil services industry as it presented rising third-quarter earnings year-on-year.

Aker’s Akastor unit recently agreed to sell 50 percent of its shares in AKOFS Offshore to Japan’s Mitsui in return for an initial cash payment of $142 million.

“It’s public knowledge that Aker has been exploring strategic options for our oil service businesses beyond the said divestments already announced by Akastor,” Chief Executive Oeyvind Eriksen wrote in Aker’s third-quarter earnings report.

“Rather than rushing a transaction, we will spend the time and effort required to conclude that process in the best interest of all stakeholders,” he added.