Basic Materials
October 7, 2019 / 3:41 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

South Africa's Impala to buy North American Palladium for C$1 billion

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Canadian palladium producer North American Palladium Ltd said on Monday South Africa’s Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd will buy the company for about C$1 billion ($751.77 million).

Brookfield Business Partners LP will get C$16 per share in cash for each North American Palladium shares the investor owns, while other shareholders of the Canadian company will get C$19.74 per share in the deal. ($1 = 1.3302 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
