North Dakota lawmaker sues state over oil and gas mineral rights law

A North Dakota lawmaker and several other plaintiffs have sued the state challenging a 2017 law that would transfer oil and gas mineral rights and royalties worth nearly $2 billion to private parties.

Filed on Wednesday in Cass County state court by state Representative Marvin Nelson, a Democrat, and several other state residents, the lawsuit seeks an order declaring the law unconstitutional and barring its enforcement.

