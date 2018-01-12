FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#Westlaw News
January 12, 2018 / 12:03 AM / in 2 hours

North Dakota lawmaker sues state over oil and gas mineral rights law

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A North Dakota lawmaker and several other plaintiffs have sued the state challenging a 2017 law that would transfer oil and gas mineral rights and royalties worth nearly $2 billion to private parties.

Filed on Wednesday in Cass County state court by state Representative Marvin Nelson, a Democrat, and several other state residents, the lawsuit seeks an order declaring the law unconstitutional and barring its enforcement.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Fs1xsB

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.