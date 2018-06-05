Air China says resumes regular flights between Beijing and Pyongyang

SHANGHAI, June 5 (Reuters) - State carrier Air China will resume regular flights between Beijing and Pyongyang on Wednesday, a company official said, with the resumption occurring at a time of improving relations between China and North Korea.

China’s flag carrier last November indefinitely suspended flights between the two cities citing poor demand. The suspension came at a time when ties had been frayed by Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons programme and Beijing’s backing of tough U.N. sanctions in response.

An Air China company official told Reuters on Tuesday that flights would resume, saying that this was due to “market reasons”. He declined to provide further comment.

The airline now allows travellers to book tickets for the CA121 route from Beijing to Pyongyang which flies on Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoons, its website showed. (Reporting by Brenda Goh Editing by Jacqueline Wong)