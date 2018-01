MOSCOW, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Russia’s ambassador to North Korea said on Wednesday it was better not to cut deliveries of oil and oil products to North Korea, RIA news agency reported.

Doing so would be interpreted by Pyongyang as a declaration of war and lead to serious problems, including of a humanitarian nature, RIA cited him as saying. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Jack Stubbs)