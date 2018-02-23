FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 23, 2018 / 6:50 PM / a day ago

U.S. pushes more U.N. sanctions targeting N.Korea oil, coal smuggling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The United States proposed a list of entities on Friday to be blacklisted under United Nations sanctions on North Korea, a move it says is “aimed at shutting down North Korea’s illicit maritime smuggling activities to obtain oil and sell coal.”

“We are ramping up the pressure on the North Korean regime, and we’re going to use every tool at our disposal, including working with our allies and through the U.N., to increase the pressure until North Korea reverses course,” U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said in a statement. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by James Dalgleish)

