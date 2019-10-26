Industrials
October 26, 2019 / 9:28 PM / Updated an hour ago

N.Korea tells U.S. not to ignore year-end deadline on Trump-Kim friendship - KCNA

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 27 (Reuters) - North Korea said there has been no progress in the North Korea-United States relation, and hostilities that could lead to an exchange of fire have continued, according to North Korea’s state news agency KCNA on Sunday.

In a statement under the name of North Korea senior official Kim Yong Chol, KCNA said that it would be mistaken for the United States to ignore a year-end deadline on Trump’s and Kim’s personal relationship.

The statement quoted Kim as saying “there are permanent foes but no permanent friends.” (Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Sandra Maler and Daniel Wallis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below