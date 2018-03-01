FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
MobileWorldCongress
LipperAwards
Myanmar
North Korea
Earnings
NorthKorea
The Trump Effect
Breakingviews
Financials
March 1, 2018 / 12:38 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Forties crude loadings temporarily postponed due to weather -Ineos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) -

* Ineos, operator of the Forties Pipeline System, said on Thursday that loading of Forties crude at the Hound Point terminal was temporarily postponed due to adverse weather conditions

* Says pipeline is operating normally

* Trading sources said on Wednesday that pilots were unable to reach tankers as they arrived to bring them alongside to load oil

* Snowstorms from Siberia dubbed “the Beast from the East” has caused major transport disruptions across Britain and Ireland this week (Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.