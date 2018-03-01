Forties crude loadings temporarily postponed due to weather -Ineos

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) -

* Ineos, operator of the Forties Pipeline System, said on Thursday that loading of Forties crude at the Hound Point terminal was temporarily postponed due to adverse weather conditions

* Says pipeline is operating normally

* Trading sources said on Wednesday that pilots were unable to reach tankers as they arrived to bring them alongside to load oil

* Snowstorms from Siberia dubbed “the Beast from the East” has caused major transport disruptions across Britain and Ireland this week (Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by Jason Neely)