LONDON, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Workers at three of French oil company Total’s UK North Sea oil and gas platforms ended a 24-hour strike at 0500 GMT on Tuesday as scheduled, the Unite union said.

The three platforms are Alwyn, Elgin and Dunbar, which account for about 10 percent of Britain’s gas output and about 45,000 to 50,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil to the Forties and Brent crude streams. (Reporting by Alex Lawler, editing by Louise Heavens)