COPENHAGEN, June 20 (Reuters) - French oil major Total SA said on Thursday it would cut 200 jobs in Denmark as part of the redevelopment of the Tyra gas field in the North Sea.

Total agreed in 2017 to buy Maersk’s oil and gas business in a $7.45 billion deal, which included the Tyra field. (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen Editing by Keith Weir)