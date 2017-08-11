FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Dakota water pipeline project can move forward, judge rules
August 11, 2017 / 9:11 PM / in a day

North Dakota water pipeline project can move forward, judge rules

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge in the District of Columbia has lifted a 2005 injunction that had blocked completion of a federal-state project to pipe water to 10 counties in northwestern North Dakota from a Missouri River reservoir.

In a decision on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Rosemary Collyer rejected arguments by Canada's Manitoba Province that the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation did not properly address the risk that the project could introduce invasive organisms into the province's waterways.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2vrqtO1

