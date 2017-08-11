FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
North Dakota water pipeline project can move forward, judge rules
Sections
Featured
When neutron stars collide
science
When neutron stars collide
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Venezuela
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
August 11, 2017 / 9:11 PM / in 2 months

North Dakota water pipeline project can move forward, judge rules

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge in the District of Columbia has lifted a 2005 injunction that had blocked completion of a federal-state project to pipe water to 10 counties in northwestern North Dakota from a Missouri River reservoir.

In a decision on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Rosemary Collyer rejected arguments by Canada’s Manitoba Province that the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation did not properly address the risk that the project could introduce invasive organisms into the province’s waterways.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2vrqtO1

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.