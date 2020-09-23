Northern Dynasty's Pebble Partnership CEO resigns after release of secretly recorded videos

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Canadian Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd said on Wednesday Tom Collier, chief executive officer of its U.S.-based subsidiary, Pebble Limited Partnership, has resigned.

The company said bit.ly/2G6DIv3 the resignation follows comments made about elected and regulatory officials in Alaska in private conversations covertly videotaped by an environmental activist group. (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)