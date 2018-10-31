MOVES-Northern Trust names Dane Fannin global head of securities lending

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Wealth management firm Northern Trust Corp on Wednesday named Dane Fannin as its global head of securities lending.

Fannin has been with the firm since 2006 and is currently the head of capital markets for the Asia-Pacific region, based in Hong Kong.

He will move to Chicago to take up the new position from Jan. 1. Mark Snowdon will replace Fanin in Hong Kong.

In his new role, Fannin will report to Michael Vardas, global head of Northern Trust Capital Markets.