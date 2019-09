Sept 25 (Reuters) - Northern Trust Corp said on Wednesday it made three senior appointments across its institutional product and business development teams.

Howard Rapley was named global product lead, securities services, while Kate Webber was appointed as global product lead, fund services.

Benjamin Bobroff will serve as senior technology sales consultant for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

All three of them will be based in London. (Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru)