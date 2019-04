April 2 (Reuters) - Asset manager Northern Trust Corp on Tuesday named Melíosa O’Caoimh as head of its business in Ireland.

O’Caoimh, who joined the firm in 2003, will be in charge of all asset servicing business activities conducted from Northern Trust’s Dublin and Limerick offices.

She will report to Clive Bellows, head of global fund services for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru)