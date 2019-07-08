9th Circuit revives breach of duty lawsuit against Northern Trust

A federal appeals court has revived a proposed class action accusing Northern Trust Corp of investing the assets of thousands of trusts it managed in its own mutual funds to profit from management fees.

In a decision on Friday, a unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a lower court erred in finding the lawsuit was barred by the Securities Litigation Uniform Standards Act (SLUSA), which prohibits the filing of securities class actions under state laws.

