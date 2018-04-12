FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 12, 2018 / 9:58 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

MOVES-Northern Trust names new head of global family office and investment practices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 12 (Reuters) - Wealth management firm Northern Trust Corp named Belinda Aspinall as head of its Global Family Office and Investment Practices (GFO) group across Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Aspinall will succeed Lesley Hodgson, who will take up the role of wealth strategist and director of GFO for the Middle East.

Aspinall was most recently head of Northern Trust’s Guernsey office and has held a number of leadership positions since joining the firm in 2005. (Reporting by Mrinalini Krothapalli)

