Activist investor pushes for ouster of Northgate chairman from board

March 11 (Reuters) - Activist investor Crystal Amber on Monday called for a shareholders’ meeting of the struggling commercial vehicle hire company Northgate to remove chairman Andrew Page from the board.

Crystal Amber, the fourth biggest shareholder in the company, has also proposed to appoint Steve Smith to the board as a non-executive director, it said in a statement.

“The fund believes that Mr Page has been the principal driver of Northgate group’s lacklustre performance, both operationally and in generating value for shareholders, since he became chairman in September 2015,” Crystal Amber said. (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)