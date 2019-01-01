N.Korea's Kim says 'new path' inevitable if U.S. demands unilateral action

SEOUL, Jan 1 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said on Tuesday that his resolve for complete denuclearisation remains unchanged but he may have no option but to seek a “new path” if the United States continues to demand unilateral action from North Korea.

In his New Year address, Kim said there would be faster progress on denuclearisation if the United States takes corresponding action. He added that he is willing to meet U.S. President Donald Trump at any time.

Kim also called for South Korea to stop joint military exercises with “outside forces” involving strategic assets, while multilateral negotiations should be pursued to build a permanent peace regime on the Korean Peninsula.