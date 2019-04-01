Malaysia offers alternative charge to Vietnamese accused in Kim Jong Nam murder case

KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 (Reuters) - Malaysia has offered an alternative charge against a Vietnamese woman accused of killing the brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, prosecutors said on Monday.

Doan Thi Huong, 30, is facing a murder charge after smearing Kim Jong Nam’s face with VX poison, a lethal chemical weapon, at Kuala Lumpur airport in February 2017.

Prosecutors offered an alternative charge of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means, Huong’s lawyer Salim Bashir told reporters.

Prosecutors told the court they made the offer after receiving representations from the Vietnamese embassy and Huong’s lawyers. (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff, Writing by A. Ananthalakshmi; editing by Darren Schuettler)