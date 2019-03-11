Malaysia seeks to drop murder charge against Indonesian suspect in Kim Jong Nam murder

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 (Reuters) - Malaysian prosecutors on Monday applied to withdraw a murder charge against an Indonesian woman accused of killing the half-brother of North Korea’s leader.

The trial of Indonesian Siti Aisyah, 26, was suspended in December as her lawyers argued with prosecutors over access to statements made by seven witnesses.

Prosecutors told the court they had been instructed to withdraw the charge against Siti Aisyah. No reason was given for the application. (Reporting by Joseph Sipalan)