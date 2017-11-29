N.Korea says successfully launches new ICBM that can reach all of U.S.

SEOUL, Nov 29 (Reuters) - North Korea successfully launched a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile, the “Hwasong-15” that can reach all of the United States, the isolated country’s state media said on Wednesday.

The missile is the North’s most powerful ever, and it flew 950 km (590 miles) for 53 minutes while reaching an altitude of 4,475 km (2,781 miles), according to a statement read by a television presenter. (Reporting by Christine Kim and Soyoung Kim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)