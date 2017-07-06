FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK says it summoned N. Korea ambassador to condemn missile launch
Fed worried about weak inflation
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
July 6, 2017 / 11:12 AM / in a month

UK says it summoned N. Korea ambassador to condemn missile launch

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - Britain summoned North Korea's ambassador to condemn the country's latest missile launch, the Foreign Office said on Thursday, calling on Pyongyang to give up its pursuit of nuclear and ballistic missiles.

"The actions of the DPRK are a direct violation of multiple Security Council resolutions and are a threat to regional and international security," Foreign Office minister Mark Field said.

"I call on the North Korean regime to change course and focus on the welfare of its people, instead of the illegal pursuit of its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes."

The meeting took place on Wednesday. (Reporting by William James; Editing by William Schomberg)

