UK foreign minister: International community must redouble efforts on N. Korea
July 4, 2017 / 2:14 PM / in 3 months

UK foreign minister: International community must redouble efforts on N. Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 4 (Reuters) - The international community must work harder on North Korea, British foreign minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday, describing Pyongyang’s latest missile test as an example of the grave danger it poses to neighbouring countries.

North Korea said it successfully test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) for the first time, which flew a trajectory that experts said could allow a weapon to hit the U.S. state of Alaska.

”The international community must redouble its efforts to impose a price on this regime, which strains every nerve and sinew to build nuclear weapons and launch illegal missiles, even as the people of North Korea endure starvation and poverty,” Johnson said in an emailed statement. (Reporting by William James, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

