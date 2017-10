LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Britain said on Friday the world would stand together against North Korea after the country fired a missile that flew over Japan into the Pacific Ocean, ratcheting up tensions after Pyongyang’s test of a powerful nuclear bomb.

“Yet another illegal missile launch by North Korea,” Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson tweeted. “UK and international community will stand together in the face of these provocations.” (Reporting by Costas Pitas, editing by Elizabeth Piper)