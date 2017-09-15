China's Washington envoy says U.S. should stop threats over North Korea

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - China’s ambassador to Washington on Friday called on the United States to refrain from making threats over North Korea, which a day earlier launched another missile over Japan into the Pacific Ocean.

Ambassador Cui Tiankai told reporters at an embassy event: “Honestly, I think the United States should be doing .. much more than now, so that there’s real effective international cooperation on this issue.”

“They should refrain from issuing more threats. They should do more to find effective ways to resume dialogue and negotiation,” he said. (Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)