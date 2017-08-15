FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 39 minutes
August 15, 2017 / 7:34 AM / in 39 minutes

China urges all sides to put out fire, not add to flames, in N.Korea standoff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 15 (Reuters) - China on Tuesday reiterated calls for restraint on the Korean peninsula, saying it hoped all sides could put out the flames, not add oil to the fire, with their words and actions.

Speaking at a daily press briefing in Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying urged a peaceful resolution of the standoff.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has delayed a decision on firing missiles towards Guam while he waits to see what the United States does next, the North's state media said on Tuesday, as South Korea's president said Seoul would seek to prevent war by all means. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Philip Wen; Editing by Nick Macfie)

