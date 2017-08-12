China's Xi says peaceful resolution needed for N.Korea nuclear issue

BEIJING, Aug 12 (Reuters) - A peaceful resolution of the North Korean nuclear issue is needed, Chinese President Xi Jinping told U.S. President Donald Trump in a telephone call on Saturday, and called on the "relevant side" to exercise restraint, state television said.

It is in the joint interests of China and the United States to maintain peace on the Korean peninsula and to achieve its denuclearisation, Xi said, it added.

Trump issued a new threat to North Korea on Friday, saying the U.S. military was "locked and loaded", as Pyongyang accused him of driving the Korean peninsula to the brink of nuclear war and world powers expressed alarm. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)