March 29, 2018 / 8:26 AM / Updated 8 hours ago

Beijing envoy says Kim Jong Un's China visit will help towards denuclearisation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 29 (Reuters) - A senior Chinese official visiting South Korea said on Thursday North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s visit to Beijing this week should help ease tensions and lead to the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

“We believe (Kim’s) visit will help the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, ensure peace and security of the Korean peninsula and resolve problems regarding the peninsula through political negotiations and discussions,” Yang Jiechi said in opening remarks during a meeting with South Korea’s National Security Office head, Chung Eui-yong.

Yang is expected to meet other security and diplomatic officials and brief them on Kim’s visit. The Chinese envoy is also scheduled to meet President Moon Jae-in on Friday. (Reporting by Christine Kim Editing by Nick Macfie)

