BEIJING, Dec 6 (Reuters) - China said on Wednesday it hopes relevant parties can exercise restraint over North Korea, after the South Korean military said that U.S. B-1B bomber flew over the Korean peninsula during a large-scale joint aerial drill.

Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comments at a regular briefing. (Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Christian Shepherd; Editing by Nick Macfie)