March 14, 2018 / 7:29 AM / in 10 hours

China says hopes U.S.-N.Korea will for talks will be maintained

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 14 (Reuters) - China said on Wednesday it hopes the political will for talks between the United States and North Korea will be maintained.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang made the comment at a daily news briefing.

U.S. President Donald Trump fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Tuesday after a series of public rifts over policy on North Korea, Russia and Iran, replacing his chief diplomat with loyalist CIA Director Mike Pompeo. (Reporting by Christian Shepherd Writing by Ben Blanchard Editing by Robert Birsel)

