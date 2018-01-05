FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Iran
Myanmar
Predictions 2018
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Special Reports
Deals
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Future Of Money
#Energy
January 5, 2018 / 11:48 AM / in an hour

China says will limit oil, refined product exports to N.Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 5 (Reuters) - China’s Commerce Ministry said on Friday it will limit exports of crude oil, refined oil products, steel and other metals to North Korea, in line with tough new sanctions imposed by the United Nations for Pyongyang’s missile tests.

The statement comes after the U.N. Security Council unanimously introduced last month new penalties on North Korea for its recent intercontinental ballistic missile test, seeking to limit its access to refined petroleum products and crude oil.

The move by China will be effective on Jan. 6, it said.

Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.