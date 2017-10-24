FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea, U.S., Japan kick off two-day missile tracking drill -S.Korea military
October 24, 2017 / 1:51 AM / Updated a day ago

S.Korea, U.S., Japan kick off two-day missile tracking drill -S.Korea military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 24 (Reuters) - South Korea, the United States and Japan started a two-day missile tracking drill on Tuesday, South Korea’s military said, in preparation for any missile or nuclear threats from North Korea.

The exercises will be held in waters off the coasts of South Korea and Japan, the South Korean military said in a statement.

The drills have been taking place every few months following an agreement made during a Security Consultative Meeting between South Korea and the United States last year. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Paul Tait)

