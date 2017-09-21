FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 21, 2017 / 5:40 PM / a month ago

EU officials reach draft deal on more North Korea sanctions - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - EU ambassadors have reached an initial agreement to impose more economic sanctions on North Korea, going beyond the latest round of UN measures, officials and diplomats said on Thursday.

“Today the PSC (EU member states’ ambassadors) agreed on a package of new autonomous measures,” an EU official said.

An EU diplomat said around eight new North Korean officials were likely to be added to the EU sanctions list.

The decision is likely to be adopted by EU foreign ministers at their next regular meeting on Oct. 16. (Reporting By Robin Emmott; editing by John Stonestreet)

