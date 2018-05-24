Scrapped N.Korea summit could raise U.S. uncertainty -Fed official

May 24 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s decision to cancel a planned summit with North Korea’s leader is surprising and could heighten uncertainty that U.S. businesses have over U.S. government policy decisions, a top U.S. central bank official said on Thursday.

“I think it’s going to be a surprise to everybody. It was a surprise to me - I didn’t know that this was even a possibility,” Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic said on CNBC shortly after the White House announced the decision.

“It will have implications from a certainty-uncertainty perspective,” Bostic added. “There is just a lot that the business leaders that I talk to don’t know about where policy is going to be and where it is going to land. And I think this has the potential to add to that, in that these geo-political risks really do have implications for how business will take place.”